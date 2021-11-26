As one of the biggest sneakerheads and Jordan collectors in the world, it’s only right DJ Khaled has linked up with Crep Protect to unleash a limited-edition ‘We The Best’ Ultimate Box Pack.

Set to keep his J’s looking fresher than ever Crep Protect have built on their ongoing partnership with the music mogul by revealing another one to add to their expansive sneaker care range.

This limited-edition Crep Protect x DJ Khaled ‘We The Best’ Ultimate Box Pack delivers the ultimate sneaker cleaning pack, signed, sealed and delivered by DJ Khaled himself.

Designed for collectors that never miss a drop, the Crep Protect x DJ Khaled ‘We The Best’ Ultimate Box Pack brings together eight key products from the Crep Protect range, in a custom designed display case that can be re-used to store the exclusive co-branded Crep Protect x We The Best product range.

Complete with a co-branded Cure Kit co-branded with the classic We The Best colourway of red and white, the 98% natural Crep Protect Cure Solution, premium sneaker cleaning brush and soft microfibre, co-branded Crep Protect wipe, a Suede Eraser, Mark On Pen and a set of fresh Crep Protect Pills – ensuring maximum freshness for sneakerheads across the globe.

The exclusive Crep Protect x DJ Khaled ‘We The Best’ Ultimate Box Pack will be available for a limited time only for £45 from Friday 26th November 2021 at Snipes, Foot Locker & Finish Line in the US, Snipes outlets in Europe, JD retailers in the UK and visa the Crep Protect website.