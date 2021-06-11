The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to former NFL Giant and Super Bowl winner Victor Cruz about his sneaker resume. Cruz talks about how he got his own Nike shoe, getting royalties on every pair sold, and the lengths he’s gone to to get shoes. He even reveals some details about former teammate Odell Beckham Jr. considering signing with Adidas instead of Nike. Also, Welty relives a college memory of calling out someone’s fake Bapes and Brendan and Joe discuss Italian food.

