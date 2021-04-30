The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to Solebox founder Hikmet Sugoer about his decades in the German sneaker scene, from sourcing sneakers through American military bases to helping bring new energy to brands like New Balance and Asics. Sugoer breaks down his Nike beef, his exit from Solebox, and that time Pharrell didn’t recognize his own Dunks. Of course, he also addressed the viral video from last year of him eating ice cream out of the Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Chunky Dunky.