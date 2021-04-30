The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk to Solebox founder Hikmet Sugoer about his decades in the German sneaker scene, from sourcing sneakers through American military bases to helping bring new energy to brands like New Balance and Asics. Sugoer breaks down his Nike beef, his exit from Solebox, and that time Pharrell didn’t recognize his own Dunks. Of course, he also addressed the viral video from last year of him eating ice cream out of the Ben & Jerry’s Nike SB Chunky Dunky.
Also Watch
EXPLORE ALL SHOWS
COMING UP NEXT
Complex News
A History of Kobe’s Best Sneaker Endorsement Deals
Complex News
On The Ground in Minneapolis: The City Reacts to Chauvin Trial Verdict
Complex News
Issa Rae Talks Insecure, Working with City Girls, and Warner Deal
Complex News
MixedByAli Talks Kendrick’s New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
Complex News
TDE’s MixedByAli Talks Kendrick’s New Sound and Plans for His Audio EngineEar Program
Complex News
YoungBoy NBA’s $540K Bond Could Set Him Free. Here’s a Timeline of His Legal Troubles.
Complex News
Everything We Know About Migos’ ‘Culture III’
Complex News
Solidarity in New York: “Unfortunately in This Country, Dead Lives Matter More”