The Complex Sneakers Podcast is co-hosted by Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty. This week, the three co-hosts talk about the most memorable interviews from their shared decades of experience in sneaker media. Joe recalls linking up with Kanye West for an early Complex feature on Kid Cudi, Matt relives meeting Nigo, and Brendan remembers his conversations with industry insiders. Also, the co-hosts discuss sneaker deliveries, workout routines, and a garbage bag full of Mars Yards.
