Since signing with the Chicago Bulls in 1984, Michael Jordan and his signature series have been intimately associated with the colors red and black. Never one to be put in a box, Michael made it clear when forming the Jordan Brand empire in 1997 that different shades would drive new narratives around his storied shoe line.

The loudest? Yellow. Appearing on pairs from all eras, yellow retro Air Jordans are yet to slow down despite what the hue might mean on a stoplight. Ranging from Varsity Maize to University Gold, the Air Jordan line has told stories in yellow that span international expansion in Japan to amateur excellence at Oak Hill Academy.

With the Air Jordan 1 High Retro OG “Pollen” launch, we’ve rounded up the best yellow Air Jordan retro releases that you can pick up now on GOAT.