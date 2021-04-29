For the latest release in its ongoing A-ZX series, adidas has once again tapped iconic Berlin-based sneaker shop Overkill for a new collab.

The adidas ZX 8500 is one eye-popping kick. It’s a hybrid model using the ZX 8000 silhouette as its base, combining it with the ZX 5000’s lace ghillies and ZX 9000’s overlays. The bold splashes of neon pink, yellow, purple, and red throughout the upper are an ode to Montana Gold spray cans and Berlin’s graffiti scene, while the grey toebox channels the German capital’s urban landscape. There’s also some ‘Overkill’ embroidery on the toe, ‘OK’ tags on the tongue, and a spray can warning symbol on the heel.

Our favourite feature? A detachable shoe cover meant to protect your sneakers from paint splatters or döner sauce.

Overkill’s “The O” adidas ZX 8500 collab dropped at Overkillshop.com earlier this month, but will have a wider release—including Canadian retailers—on April 30. It retails for $180. Cop it at adidas.ca.