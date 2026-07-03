Adidas ZX 5000

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Adidas ZX 5000 'Torsion' FZ4645 Lateral
Sneakers

Adidas Gives a History Lesson With This ZX 5000

The Adidas ZX 5000 'Torsion' representing the letter T for the brand's A-ZX series is releasing in January 2021. Find the release details here.

Victor Deng2005 days ago
Adidas ZX 5000 'The Miami University' Pair
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates the University of Miami With New ZX 5000 Colorway

Adidas Originals' ongoing A-ZX series continues with the letter U representing the Adidas ZX 5000 'The Miami University' releasing in November 2020.

Victor Deng2088 days ago
U.S. National Park Foundation x Adidas ZX 5000 'Joshua Tree' FY5167 Lateral
Sneakers

Adidas Makes ZX 5000 Sneakers Inspired by Joshua Tree National Park

As part of the A-ZX series, Adidas partnered with the U.S. National Parks Foundation to create this 'Joshua Tree' ZX 5000 collab releasing in August 2020.

Victor Deng2163 days ago
Adidas Consortium 30 Years Torsion
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates Its ZX Series With the '30 Years of Torsion' Collection

Adidas is celebrating its ZX series by re-releasing OG colorways of the ZX 5000, ZX 6000, ZX 7000, and ZX 9000 as a part of the '30 Years of Torsion' pack.

Mike DeStefano2537 days ago
Sneakers

BAPE x UNDFTD x adidas Originals ZX 5000

Two of the most recognized names in street fashion and footwear link up for a new collaborative project with adidas Originals.

Brandon Richard5064 days ago
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Sneakers

adidas Originals "Made for Berlin" 10th Anniversary Pack Release Recap

Last weekend, adidas Originals celebrated the 10th Anniversary of their first flagship store located in the heart of Germany with the launch of the "Made in Berlin Pack."

Brandon Richard5416 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Originals "Made for Berlin" 10th Anniversary Pack

Ten years ago, adidas Originals started a dedicated streetwear range by opening its first flagship store in Berlin-Mitte.

Brandon Richard5428 days ago
Sneakers

adidas Originals "Made for Berlin" 10th Anniversary Pack Preview

Ten years ago, adidas Originals opened its first store in Berlin, Germany, setting up shop in the city's trendy Mitte district.

Brandon Richard5435 days ago

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