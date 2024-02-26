Ye Says Adidas Is Suing Him for $250 Million, Dropping 'Fake' Yeezys

Adidas confirmed earlier today that it will begin selling its remaining Yeezy stock, but Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) himself isn't happy with the decision.

West used his social media to call out Adidas on Monday for releasing Yeezy colorways he didn't approve of, labeling them "fake," and claiming to not get paid off them. In the post, he highlighted the upcoming "Steel Grey" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that was just announced.

West spoke further on the situation in the video below, saying Adidas is also suing him for $250 million, although there's no evidence that the brand is taking the artist to court. In addition, Ye mentioned he wouldn't be getting any royalties, despite being reportedly entitled to 15 percent of sales, according to the contract the two entities previously agreed upon.