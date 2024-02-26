Ye Says Adidas Is Suing Him for $250 Million, Dropping 'Fake' Yeezys

Adidas confirmed earlier today that it will begin selling its remaining Yeezy stock, but Kanye West (who now goes by Ye) himself isn't happy with the decision.
West used his social media to call out Adidas on Monday for releasing Yeezy colorways he didn't approve of, labeling them "fake," and claiming to not get paid off them. In the post, he highlighted the upcoming "Steel Grey" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 that was just announced.
West spoke further on the situation in the video below, saying Adidas is also suing him for $250 million, although there's no evidence that the brand is taking the artist to court. In addition, Ye mentioned he wouldn't be getting any royalties, despite being reportedly entitled to 15 percent of sales, according to the contract the two entities previously agreed upon.
This isn't the first time that West has called out Adidas for releasing "fake Yeezys." Back in June 2022, Ye accused the brand of copying his Yeezy Slide design with the introduction of the Adilette 22 Slides.
After terminating its partnership with West in October 2022 following numerous antisemitic remarks by the artist, Adidas had been exploring options for its remaining Yeezy inventory. After reporting a loss of $441 million for its '23 Q1 financial results, the brand announced it would begin selling Yeezys again in May 2023. In November, Adidas revealed it had €300 million worth of Yeezys remaining but paused sales of Yeezys due to fear of backlash from selling sneakers associated with Ye.
West's disapproval of the upcoming Yeezy releases aside, fans who are interested can sign up to purchase the "Steel Blue" Yeezy Boost 350 V2 dropping on Feb. 29 via Confirmed for $230.