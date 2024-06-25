Zellerfeld Wants You to Make Your Own 3D-Printed Sneaker

Zellerfeld is bringing its groundbreaking sneaker 3D-printing technology and process to the masses. After releasing numerous sneaker collabs with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Moncler, Heron Preston, and others, the German 3D-printed startup company has announced the launch of its new design platform today, allowing designers and brands to rapidly bring their footwear concepts to life.

With Zellerfeld's latest platform, designers can now shorten the traditional timeframe for developing a sneaker from over a year to having a 3D-printed model in just a few days. Creators can now upload their designs onto the platform and even launch the sneaker within 24 hours. To curb the overwhelming demand for the service, Zellerfeld has implemented a $10 production slot, where interested parties can secure a slot in their production queue.

"Everything we've done culminates in this moment," Cornelius Schmitt, the CEO and co-founder of Zellerfeld, said. "We've sharpened our technology and processes through alliances with industry titans to unleash an open platform that reinvents footwear. This isn’t just a launch; it’s an all-out revolution. We’re here to obliterate the old guard and rebuild footwear from the ground up and are not stopping until we succeed."

Designers and brands who are interested in testing the platform can sign up now at Zellerfeld.com. Check out some of the previous designs in the image below.