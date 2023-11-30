Louis Vuitton Unveils New 3D-Printed Sneaker

Louis Vuitton is getting into the 3D-printed footwear space with its new slip-on sneaker pictured here.

Earlier today, the French luxury fashion house debuted its new 3D-printed shoe, dubbed the LV Cobra, on the runway for Pharrell Williams' 2024 LV men’s pre-fall show at Hong Kong’s waterfront Avenue of Stars. The silhouette is in the same vein as some of the recent Zellerfeld collaborations, specifically with its similar design language with the slip-on upper, but the Louis Vuitton branding and its signature LV Monogram flower logo help distinguish this pair from the rest.

The sneaker features texture printing that blends seemlessly with soft mesh and smooth panels throughout. Thus far, the LV Cobra has been revealed in two tonal colorways, including black and white makeups.

Mathias Patillon, who heads up Louis Vuitton’s footwear design, posted an image of the Cobra on Instagram and tagged 3D printing sneaker company Zellerfeld, suggesting that the two brands produced the shoe in partnership.

There are no release details available for the LV Cobra sneaker at the moment, but we'll keep you updated with new details as they're announced by the brand. Grab a closer look at the 3D-printed LV shoes below.