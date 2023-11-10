Wale Brings Back Nike Boot Debate With Jim Jones Subliminal

A new guest verse from Wale references a years-old debate over which region popularized the Nike Goadome boots. The Wale verse, from the Rick Ross and Meek Mill joint album Too Good to Be True that dropped Friday, contains a subliminal mention of Dipset rapper Jim Jones.

The song Fine Lines has a feature from the Washington, D.C. rapper where he nods to the history of the Nike Goadome boot in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area and includes what reads as a playful jab at Jones.

"North Faces and Foams, we grew up in that jawn," Wale raps. "We was ballin’ in Goadomes before we could Jones."

Wale and Jones have gone back and forth over the shoes before. Their discussion over who made Nike Goadome boots popular started in May 2019 after Jim Jones' first appearance on Complex's sneaker talk show Full Size Run. In that episode, Jones insisted that the boots were made famous in Harlem and not Washington, D.C.