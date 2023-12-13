Travis Scott's Unreleased 'Olive' Air Jordan 1 Sample Up for Auction

A rare version of a recent Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 release has hit the auction block.

This unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low, listed by Goldin Auctions, is an alternate version of the women's exclusive "Olive" colorway that was released in April and created to celebrate the launch of Travis' much-anticipated album Utopia, which dropped in July.

This specific pair originally belonged to Travis but was given to a fan named Karim Abdelrahman after an interaction during his Rolling Loud Festival performance on July 9 in Munich, Germany. A video of the interaction was shared on social media and appears below.