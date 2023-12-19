Tiger Woods Has Parted Ways With Nike

One of the longest-standing sneaker endorsement partnerships could be coming to an end soon. According to reports from the "No Laying Up" golf podcast, Tiger Woods and Nike may be parting ways once their contract expires this year.

"I’m hearing some rumors that the PNC is his last tournament with Nike,” No Laying Up co-host Tron Carter said. "We’ll see what happens there. I heard similar things with other Nike athletes as well."

Woods signed his first deal with the Swoosh in 1996 after capturing his third consecutive U.S. Amateur Golf Championship, which was reportedly worth $40 million for five years. Since then, Woods has been endorsed by Nike and is currently on the tail end of his 10-year deal that was signed in 2013.

While Woods is currently under contract with Nike, he has been wearing FootJoy golf shoes for the past two years after being involved in a horrific car accident in February 2021 that almost resulted in him losing his right leg.

Adding to the speculation, Woods participated in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie this weekend, where reporters asked about his Nike partnership possibly coming to an end. "I’m still wearing their product," Woods said without elaborating further.

Woods current deal with Nike is set to expire later this month. At the time of writing, the two entities have not announced that a new deal is in the works. Nike did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UPDATE (01/08): After being coy about leaving Nike last month, Tiger Woods has officially confirmed that his 27-year partnership with the Swoosh is over. Just moments ago, both Woods and Nike issued statements about the end of their longstanding partnership on social media, which appear below.

Based on Woods' post, it sounds like he may have a new deal in the works that could be announced shortly. "People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter," he wrote.

Check back soon for updates.