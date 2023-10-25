Thieves Use SUV to Steal $100,000 of Items at Chicago Sneaker Store

A group of thieves made off with over $100,000 worth of sneakers and products at the popular sneaker store Flee Club in Chicago's Near West Side neighborhood earlier this morning.

WGN Chicago reports that local police officers responded to a break-in around 4:30 a.m. at The Flee Club, which is located in the 2200 block of West Taylor Street. When authorities arrived, they found that an SUV had crashed through the front of the store.

The shop's co-owner, Darris Kelly, told WGN Chicago that around four to five crooks stole over $100,000 worth of goods and left, but specific products that were stolen weren't revealed.

“Just devastation, my heart is broke,” Kelly said. “You put so much time and money into your store, someone just comes in overnight and takes your dream away.”

This also isn't the first time that Flee Club has been targeted by crooks. Back March 2022, the store was burglurized multiple times in the same month, and over $110,000 worth of products were stolen from the shop.

As of now, the police have yet to confirm that an arrest has been made in connection with the aforementioned crime.