The biggest sneaker scandal of the year is the bombshell allegation that James Whitner, owner of sneaker stories like A Ma Maniere and Social Status, has for years resold millions of dollars of product, breaching his Nike contract and getting involved in what prosecutors say is an illegal money laundering scheme. In this episode, the cohosts respond to the allegations and what they might mean for Nike and Whitner. Joe La Puma, Brendan Dunne, and Matt Welty also react to the long-awaited debut of Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God Athletics line with Adidas and rehash a controversial Complex list from 2014—yes, we put the “Red October” Nike Air Yeezy 2 that low. Elsewhere: Samba memes and re-soling your sneakers.
Listen to Episode 1111 of 'The Complex Sneakers Show'
