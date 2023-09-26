Taylor Swift's Viral New Balance Sneakers Are Available for Under $100

Unless you've been living under a rock this week, chances are you saw Taylor Swift cheering on rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs when they faced off against the Chicago Bears while wearing her New Balance 550 sneakers. Luckily for sneaker fans who are in search of a pair, there are still plenty of affordable options available.

Popular resale platform StockX currently has sizes of the white/red New Balance 550 that Swift wore this weekend on its site, and prices for a number of sizes are currently below the retail price of $110 at the time of writing, with several sizes up for grabs for under $100. On the opposite side of the price spectrum, there are some sizes that are being resold above the suggested price tag, specifically the bigger pairs ranging from men's 12 up to men's 17. The sneaker is also available in these colors on New Balance's website in a majority of sizes as well.

Reminiscent of a colorway featured in Aimé Leon Dore's first wave of New Balance 550 releases from 2021, this colorway dons a simple white-based leather upper that's combined with red and black accents throughout. The same color blocking continues onto the silhouette's midsole.

Readers who are still searching for a pair of the New Balance 550 can buy it at StockX and Newbalance.com now.