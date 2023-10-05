A New Spider-Man x Adidas Sneaker Collab Is on the Way

Coinciding with the launch of Marvel and Sony's much-anticipated Spider-Man 2 video game, Adidas is releasing a special Ultra 4D colorway that's perfect for fans of the franchise.

This collaborative Adidas Ultra 4D makeup pictured above is part of the "Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom" collection and ties into the story of the upcoming video game. The sneaker dons the iconic red and blue hues featured on Peter Parker's Advanced Spider-Man suit, but lurking at the base of the upper and on the 4D-printed midsole are details inspired by the Venom symbiote.

The full Adidas "Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom" capsule also includes a yet-to-be-seen Ultra Boost and Adizero 12.0 colorways, training gear, and more.

Readers will be able to shop the full Adidas "Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom" collection starting on Oct. 20 via the Adidas Confirmed app, Adidas.com, and at select Adidas retailers.