A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases
From the 'Aqua' Air Jordan 6 to the 'C-Note' Concepts x New Balance 998, here's a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.
New and returning collaborations highlight this week's lineup of sneaker drops.
The most of the releases is the return of Concepts' "C-Note" New Balance 998 collab from 2013. Other drops include the "Urawa" Nike Air Max 1, the Moncler x Adidas collection, and the "Aqua" Air Jordan 6.
Scroll on to learn more about all of this week's sneaker releases.
