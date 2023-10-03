A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneaker Releases

From the 'Aqua' Air Jordan 6 to the 'C-Note' Concepts x New Balance 998, here's a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.

Oct 03, 2023
Image via Nike

New and returning collaborations highlight this week's lineup of sneaker drops.


The most of the releases is the return of Concepts' "C-Note" New Balance 998 collab from 2013. Other drops include the "Urawa" Nike Air Max 1, the Moncler x Adidas collection, and the "Aqua" Air Jordan 6.


Scroll on to learn more about all of this week's sneaker releases.

Image via Nike

Nike Air Max 1 'Urawa'

Image via Nike

Price: $160
When: Tuesday, Oct. 3
Where: Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Nike revisits its coveted "Urawa" Air Max 1 colorway from 2004 with a new "Pure Platinum" iteration dropping this week. What's special about this pair is the Urawa logos stamped on the heel and on the footbed.

Moncler x Adidas Collection

Image via Adidas

Price: $N/A
When: Wednesday, Oct. 4
Where: Adidas Confirmed and Moncler.com
What You Need to Know: Moncler and Adidas are finally launching their much-anticipated collection after it was initially unveiled back in February. The capsule includes winterized versions of the Campus and NMD sneakers as well as matching winter pieces including bubble jackets and sweaters.

Concepts x New Balance 998 'C-Note'

Image via Concepts

Price: $220
When: Thursday, Oct. 5
Where: Cncpts.com and at Concepts stores
What You Need to Know: 2023 marks the 10-year anniversary of the Concepts x New Balance "C-Note" 998 collab, and now the duo has decided to re-release the popular project. The sneaker is modeled after the then-new $100 bills that were issued in '13. The design of this newest pair is true to the original drop.

Ambush x Nike Uptempo Low

Image via Nike

Price: $190 each
When: Friday, Oct. 6
Where: Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Ambush and Nike have two new Uptempo Low collabs on tap for this week's release lineup including a standard black and white colorway along with a bold lilac makeup. This version of the '90s hoop shoe features "Ambush" branding throughout the silhouette.

Adidas Crazy Infinity

Price: $160 each
When: Friday, Oct. 6
Where: Adidas Confirmed
What You Need to Know: After dropping exclusively at Packer last month, a wider release of the "Triple Black" Adidas Crazy Infinity will arrive this week. This silhouette is a modernized version of the Crazy 1 basketball shoe and as the name of the colorway suggests, it dons a tonal black color scheme.

Air Jordan 6 'Aqua'

Image via Nike

Price: $200 each
When: Saturday, Oct. 7
Where: Nike SNKRS
What You Need to Know: Releasing as part of Jordan Brand's Fall 2023 Air Jordan collection is this OG-styled "Aqua" Air Jordan 6 colorway. Longtime fans of the Air Jordan line will instantly recognize that this iteration was borrowed from the original "Aqua" Jordan 8 colorway and ported over to the Jordan 6.

