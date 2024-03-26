Shoe Palace Honors SP Gina With Special Auction

Shoe Palace has partnered with Charitybuzz and Jason Markk to honor the late sneakerhead and educator Virginia "SP Gina" Wright with their latest initiative.

Starting on April 2, over 200 pairs of SP Gina's personal sneakers will be up for auction. Proceeds from the sales will go towards a scholarship fund at SP Gina's alma mater, San Jose State University. It's worth noting that all of the sneakers that are up for grabs have been cleaned with the help of Markk and his shoe care products.

“Gina clearly left an indelible mark on her students and on the global sneaker community, and we’re honored to help continue her legacy through this Shoe Palace collaboration,” Ben Erwin, Charitybuzz CEO, said. "We look forward to auctioning the collection to raise important funds for Gina’s scholarship at San Jose State."

SP Gina was a notable customer at Shoe Palace and a teacher in the Bay Area before she tragically passed away last year. SP Gina is one of the only non-athlete or celebrities to receive their own Jordan Brand collab, with the release of the "Gina" Air Jordan 1 in 2019.

The auction for SP Gina's sneaker collection will go live on April 2 at Charitybuzz.com and will run until April 16.