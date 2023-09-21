Kith's 'Toronto' New Balance 1700 Collabs Drop Tomorrow

Frequent collaborators New Balance and Kith are back with a new sneaker project.

Earlier today, Kith founder Ronnie Fieg teased the store's upcoming New Balance 1700 collabs on Instagram. This project appears connected to the retailer's expansion to Canada, as hinted by the emoji of the country's flag in the caption, but that information has yet to be confirmed by Fieg.

The pair of unreleased Kith x New Balance 1700s also don the hues featured on the Canadian flag, with one pair wearing a tonal red upper and the other broken up by segments of sail and red hues. Marking the collab is the co-branding that's stamped on the heel of the footbed, while a sail Absorb-cushioned midsole sits below.

At the time of writing, Kith has 12 stores in operation across the globe, including 10 dispersed across the United States.

Release details for these Canada-themed Kith x New Balance 1700 collabs have yet to be announced. Check back soon for updates.

UPDATE (09/21): Kith has officially confirmed the release details for its Canadian-themed 1700 collabs. Both the "Rococco Red" and "Marshmallow" colorways will be released tomorrow, Sept. 22, exclusively at Kith Toronto's grand opening. A limited number of the red pair will then be released on Monday at Kith.com, while the sail makeup will be released at Kith.com and at all Kith shops.