Ronnie Fieg Previews 'Knicks' New Balance 990v6 Collabs

When the New York Knicks introduced Ronnie Fieg last year as its first-ever creative director, there were expectations from fans that the Kith founder would be working on sneaker projects centered around the team. Now, the time has come for that to happen with these two New Balance styles shown here.

Just moments ago, Fieg shared images on Instagram of two previously unseen "Knicks" New Balance 990v6 colorways. One pair dons a stealthy black-based color scheme throughout the upper, while the other sports a cream makeup. Both versions do feature the Knicks signature blue and orange color palette on the side's "N" logo, on the tongue, and on the heel. The sneakers also come with special Madison Square Garden-branded packaging.

Fieg and Kith have released numerous Knicks-themed sneaker collabs throughout the past few years, which include two "New York" Air Force 1 Lows as well as three iterations of the Asics EX89.

Despite an early look from Fieg, release details for these "Knicks" New Balance 990v6s have yet to be announced by the collaborators. Check back soon for updates.