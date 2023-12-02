Kith Previews Next Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba Collab

Dropping just in time for Kithmas.

Dec 02, 2023
Image via Kith / Via instagram.com
Image via Kith / Via instagram.com

For fans who missed out on grabbing the initial Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba styles in March, there's some good news.

As part of Kith's 2023 Kithmas lineup, Fieg has joined forces with Adidas and Clarks once again for a new iteration of the reimagined soccer shoe. This latest iteration dons a predominantly sail hue that's offset by multicolored Three Stripes branding on the sides. This pair also features a navy-colored heel tab and brown suede toe caps, while Clarks' signature crepe outsole sits below.

As of now, release details for this new Ronnie Fieg x Clarks x Adidas Samba colorway have yet to be announced by the collaborators, but the style is expected to be released sometime this month. It's worth noting that the initial pairs launched via pre-orders, and it's possible that this pair may follow the same release procedure. Check back soon for official updates in the coming days.

Ronnie Fieg Adidas Clarks Collaborations Sneaker Releases

