This Allen Iverson Reebok Sneaker Is Coming Back

After bringing back the Answer 3 in the original white and red colorway late last year, another classic iteration of Allen Iverson's Reebok signature shoe is returning soon.

Shown here is the Reebok Answer 3 in the original white and black colorway, which is returning to retailers this week for the first time since 1999. The silhouette is Iverson's fourth signature basketball model with the brand and the third shoe in the Answer line. The model is equipped with a leather upper, with AI's signature logos appearing on the tongue and heel counter. The sneaker's standout element is the DMX Foam-cushioned midsole.

The Reebok Answer 3 last received the retro treatment in 2015, when the brand rereleased the shoe in the black and white colorway and the aforementioned white and red makeup.

Readers who are interested can pick up the white-and-black Reebok Answer 3 colorway starting on Friday, Jan. 19, at Reebok.com and at select retailers for $140.