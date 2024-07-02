Palace x Nike Partnership Is Reportedly in the Works

UK skate brand Palace is reportedly partnering with Nike for the very first time, industry sources tell Complex. News of the purported partnership was first reported by @Horhead_sales on X last week, revealing that the collaborative product between the two entities is expected to arrive by 2026.

This new deal solidifies the end of the partnership between Palace and Adidas, who had been working together since 2014 and have released numerous sneaker collabs during that time. The last project between the skate brand and the Three Stripes was released in Spring 2023 with a trio of Lucas Puig Samba colorways.

Palace has also collaborated with various sneaker brands since, including Salomon in August 2023 with the release of two XT-Wings 2 styles. There was also a Palace x Reebok collab that dropped last month, which featured new takes on the Club C and Instapump Fury sneakers.

Currently, official details regarding the rumored Palace x Nike partnership have yet to be announced by either of the parties involved.