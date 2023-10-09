Packer and On's First Sneaker Collab Releases This Week

Packer Shoes isn't done releasing sneaker collaborations in 2023. After joining forces with Reebok in August for a premium take on the Question Mid, the New Jersey-based sneaker boutique has teamed up with Swiss sportswear company On for a new project.

This is the first time that the two entities have collaborated together, and for the debut collab, Packer has put its spin on the popular On Cloudventure Waterproof trail runner. According to the collaborators, the style is inspired by various landscapes and their surrounding ecosystems.

The On Cloudventure Waterproof silhouette is equipped with a breathable yet waterproof upper that's paired with a responsive CloudTech and Helion foam midsole, while a Missiongrip outsole provides improved grip on trail.

This Packer x On Cloudventure Waterproof sneaker will be released on Saturday, Oct. 14 exclusively at Packershoes.com and at Packer stores for $170.