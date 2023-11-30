This Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Is Only Available in One Place

Seemingly out of nowhere, Off-White just dropped a new Nike Air Force 1 collab that's only available at certain locations.

As the name suggests, the upper of this "Grim Reaper" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is entirely covered in a digital grim reaper graphic that appears to be airbrushed on the white leather base.

This Off-White version of the silhouette comes with the familiar dual lacing system, with neon green shoelaces on the standard setup and a black pair overlapping the midfoot. The sneaker also comes with a white zip-tie, a blacked-out wavy midsole, and a spiked outsole.

Off-White and Nike have released numerous Air Force 1 Mid collabs this year, including a "Graffiti" colorway in June, a "Sheed" pair in September, and "Varsity Maize" earlier this month.

Readers who are interested in copping the "Grim Reaper" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 collab can do so now exclusively at Off---white.com and at Off-White stores for $205.