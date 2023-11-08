Hot on the heels of the "Sheed" release last month, Off-White and Nike are now gearing up to launch a new colorway of their collaborative Air Force 1 Mid arriving this week.

The Swoosh confirmed via its SNKRS launch calendar that the vibrant "White and Varsity Maize" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid will drop early next month. The style dons a color scheme similar to the duo's elusive "Canary Yellow" Air Jordan 1s with its two-tone white and yellow upper.

As expected from previous pairs, this iteration is also covered in Off-White's signature logos appearing on the heel counter, tongue, and footbed. This version of the Air Force 1 Mid also features dual shoelaces, a warped midsole, and a lugged outsole.

Readers will be able to cop this "Varsity Maize" Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid starting tomorrow, Nov. 9, via SNKRS and at select Nike Sportswear retailers. The collab retails for $205.