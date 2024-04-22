Nike to Lay Off 740 People at Oregon Headquarters by June

Nike plans to layoff over 700 employees at its world headquarters in Beaverton, Oreogon, by June. News of the cuts was revealed via a WARN notice filed in Oregon last week.

According to the document, the brand is expected to cut around 740 jobs by June 28 for the second round of its current workforce reduction strategy. The sportswear giant confirmed its plans to cut two percent of its workforce in February, which is roughly 1,600 jobs for the company. Back in December, Nike said layoffs were on the way as part of its plans to save $2 billion in costs for the next three years.

When Complex Sneakers reached out to Nike about its latest layoff plans in February, a spokesperson from the brand said: "Nike’s always at our best when we’re on the offense. The actions that we’re taking put us in the position to right-size our organization to get after our biggest growth opportunities as interest in sport, health, and wellness have never been stronger. While these changes will impact approximately 2% of our total workforce, we are grateful for the contributions made by all Nike teammates."