Nike Made 'Live, Laugh, Love'-Themed SB Dunks

Every now and then, Nike SB takes it upon itself to create more premium iterations of the popular SB Dunk. Next up is this "Live, Laugh, Love" colorway that's expected to hit retailers soon.

Shown here is an official look at the aforementioned SB Dunk Low makeup after images of the sneaker loaded on the backend of Nike's website. According to @NikeSBorNothing on Instagram, the shoe draws inspiration from various "Live, Laugh, Love" displays and signs shoppers tend to find at their local home decor retailers.

This pair features the use of various materials throughout the entirety of the upper, including a cursive "Nike" logo embroidered on the heel as a nod to the aforementioned signage. The sneaker will also come with a trio of rope shoelaces and a receipt-themed tag behind the tongue inspired by home decor shops.

Another SB Dunk release that is scheduled to be released in the coming days is the two-shoe "City of Love" SB Dunks dropping in February.

Despite an official look at this "Live, Laugh, Love" SB Dunk Low colorway, release details for the style have yet to be announced by the Swoosh, but it's expected to drop soon. Check back soon for updates.