Official Images of the Candy Corn-Inspired Nike SB Dunk High

'Sweet Tooth' colorway is expected to drop in time for Halloween.

Oct 07, 2023
With Halloween on the horizon, one of Nike's upcoming holiday-themed sneaker releases has hit the net.

Newly leaked imagery from @Masterchefian shows a brief look at the "Candy Corn" Nike SB Dunk. The images reveal that the sneaker will directly play on its candy corn inspiration including on the updated "Nike SB" branding on the tongue, which replaces the "i" with a candy corn graphic. The toebox also features what appears to be teeth marks while the entirety of the footbed is printed with an all-over candy corn print.

At the time of writing, release details for the "Candy Corn" Nike SB Dunk have yet to be announced by the Swoosh. Expect official details to arrive as we get closer to Halloween.

UPDATE (10/07): Officially dubbed "Sweet Tooth," the candy corn-inspired Nike SB Dunk High is set to release via Nike and select Nike Skateboarding retailers on October 14 for $120.

Nike SB Dunk High “Sweet Tooth”
Release Date: 10/14/23
Color: Amarillo/Orange-White-Black
Style #: FN5107-700
Price: $120

UPDATE (07/17): Thanks to @Yankeekicks, we now have an on-foot look at the "Candy Corn" Nike SB Dunk High. Expect official release details for this Halloween-themed colorway to arrive as we get closer to the holiday.

