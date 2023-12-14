Nike Is Shutting Down Its Refurbished Sneaker Store Today

Nike will halt the operations of its refurbished online store today. The brand confirmed the news on its website.

The Nike Refurbished online store launched in September as part of the brand's Move to Zero initiative and also served as an extension to the brand's Refurbished program that was introduced in April 2021.

How Nike Refurbished works is that sneakers that were either returned or had minor imperfections that couldn't be sold as new would be given a second life and sold at a discounted price. The sneakers ranged from performance to lifestyle and were assigned to different categories, including Like New, Gently Worn, or Slightly Imperfect.

According to Nike, the closing of its online refurbished program is temporary, as the brand is taking some time to reflect on how it can improve the program in the future.

Despite the online closure, Nike Refurbished will remain in operation at select stores across the US. To learn more about the participating locations, click here.

The Nike Refurbished online store will close at midnight ET. Readers can shop the remaining styles here.