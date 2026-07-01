The opportunity to cop the Nike Mag doesn’t come around often, but there’s an upcoming iteration of the Vapor 12 Hypersmash tennis sneaker that potentially satisfies that.

Shown here is the Nike Mag-inspired Nike Vapor 12 Hypersmash colorway (style code: HV1488-001), which is expected to hit retail soon. This pair leaves very little to the imagination, donning a grey and light blue color scheme identical to the auto-lacing Nike Mag sneaker that debuted in Back to the Future Part II in 1989. The heel also has multicolored accents, which reference the light-up details on the original Nike Mag.

Nike has released several Mag-inspired sneakers in the past, starting with the Hyperdunk in 2008, which is the silhouette that inspired the design of this Vapor 12 Hypersmash tennis shoe.

Despite images of the Mag-themed Vapor 12 Hypersmash surfacing, release details for the sneaker have yet to be announced by the brand.