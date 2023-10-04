This Nike LeBron PE Is Releasing for the First Time Ever

One of the more oveted Nike LeBron James PE colorways is headed to retailers for the very first time, with the release of the "Beast" LeBron 2 coming soon.

A source confirmed with Complex that the "Beast" LeBron 2 PE is releasing in mid-November. At the time of writing, images of the upcoming retro have yet to leak, and the pair pictured here is the original PE version from 2014.

As the name suggests, this special iteration of LeBron James' second Nike signature shoe features various animal prints throughout the silhouette, including faux cheetah and zebra covering the entirety of the upper. The style also dons red accents along with matching shoelaces, a blacked midsole, and a white rubber outsole.

Over the last few years, the PE version of the "Beast" Nike LeBron 2 has been spotted on King James himself as well as NBA sneaker king P.J. Tucker.