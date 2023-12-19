'Christmas' Nike Kobe 9s Are Rumored to Return in 2024

Here's what we know so far.

Dec 19, 2023
Image via Flight Club
Image via Flight Club

After learning about the new "Halo" release in October, Nike is also reportedly also bringing back an original Kobe 9 colorway in 2024.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Christmas" Kobe 9 Elite is making its way back on shelves during the holiday season next year. The silhouette was originally released in 2014 and contrary to popular belief, the high-top design wasn't made solely to cater to Kobe Bryant's Achilles injury he suffered the year prior.

The "Christmas" colorway wears a festive red-based color scheme along with nine embroidered lines on the heel to symbolize Bryant’s Achilles sutures. At the time of writing, a retro version has yet to leak and the image above is the original '14 release.

The last Kobe 9 sneaker to release was an all-grey pair that was part of a multi-shoe "Fade to Black" Kobe collection to commemorate Bryant's final NBA season in 2016.

As of now, the "Christmas" Kobe 9 Protro has yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for updates including a first look in the coming months.

Nike Kobe 9Kobe BryantNike BasketballSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers