After learning about the new "Halo" release in October, Nike is also reportedly also bringing back an original Kobe 9 colorway in 2024.

According to Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the "Christmas" Kobe 9 Elite is making its way back on shelves during the holiday season next year. The silhouette was originally released in 2014 and contrary to popular belief, the high-top design wasn't made solely to cater to Kobe Bryant's Achilles injury he suffered the year prior.

The "Christmas" colorway wears a festive red-based color scheme along with nine embroidered lines on the heel to symbolize Bryant’s Achilles sutures. At the time of writing, a retro version has yet to leak and the image above is the original '14 release.

The last Kobe 9 sneaker to release was an all-grey pair that was part of a multi-shoe "Fade to Black" Kobe collection to commemorate Bryant's final NBA season in 2016.

As of now, the "Christmas" Kobe 9 Protro has yet to be announced by Nike. Check back soon for updates including a first look in the coming months.