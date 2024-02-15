'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 4 Is Reportedly Coming Back This Year

For the first time since 2012.

Feb 15, 2024
Image via Flight Club
Image via Flight Club

Hot on the heels of the "Galaxy" KD 4s returning to retailers today, it appears that another sought-after colorway of Kevin Durant's fourth Nike signature shoe could be coming back soon.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4 is rereleasing sometime this holiday season. The style was introduced in 2012 during the silhouette's original run, and per StockX, the pair sold for as much as $900. There are currently no images of the forthcoming retro at the time of writing, and the pair pictured above is the '12 version.

The Nike KD 4 was the silhouette that kickstarted the lineage of "Aunt Pearl" releases. Since its introduction in '12, Nike has dropped a pink-based KD annually commemorating Durant's late aunt, who passed away from cancer in 2000.

The "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4 retro is rumored to arrive this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $130. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.


Nike KD 4Kevin DurantSneaker Releases

Latest in Sneakers