'Aunt Pearl' Nike KD 4 Is Reportedly Coming Back This Year

Hot on the heels of the "Galaxy" KD 4s returning to retailers today, it appears that another sought-after colorway of Kevin Durant's fourth Nike signature shoe could be coming back soon.

According to Sole Retriever, the "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4 is rereleasing sometime this holiday season. The style was introduced in 2012 during the silhouette's original run, and per StockX, the pair sold for as much as $900. There are currently no images of the forthcoming retro at the time of writing, and the pair pictured above is the '12 version.

The Nike KD 4 was the silhouette that kickstarted the lineage of "Aunt Pearl" releases. Since its introduction in '12, Nike has dropped a pink-based KD annually commemorating Durant's late aunt, who passed away from cancer in 2000.

The "Aunt Pearl" Nike KD 4 retro is rumored to arrive this holiday season at Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $130. Check back soon for official updates in the coming months.