'Year of the Dragon' Air Jordan 1 Surfaces

It appears that Jordan Brand will once again celebrate Lunar New Year with an upcoming Air Jordan release, if these leaked images are any indication.

Newly leaked imagery from @sharkicks1 on Instagram shows an unreleased Air Jordan 1 Low that's reportedly linked to next year's "Year of the Dragon" celebrations. The sneaker features white leather as the base of the upper that's coupled with green snakeskin-esque overlays as well as burgundy hits on the Swoosh, tongue tag, and shoelaces. The sneaker is also equipped with special Jumpman logos, including on the back of the tongue and stamped on the footbed. Completing the look is a smoky grey translucent outsole.

Jordan Brand has dropped Lunar New Year-themed Air Jordan 1 styles in recent years that came in fairly limited units, including the Year of the Ox colorway in 2021, which was limited to 8,500 pairs. At the time of writing, there isn't any indication that this upcoming "Year of the Dragon" makeup will be limited.

As of now, release details for the "Year of the Dragon" Air Jordan 1 Low have yet to be announced by Jordan Brand. Keep it locked for official updates.