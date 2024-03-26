'DMV' Nike Foamposite One Rumored to Drop This Year

It appears that Nike will pay homage to the DMV area with an upcoming Foamposite release.

According to leakers Sneaker Files and @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, a purported "DMV" Foamposite One will hit retailers sometime during the holiday season this year. There are no images of the sneaker available at the time of writing, but the mock-up depiction provided by the accounts revealed it may look similar to the "Rust Pink" or "Copper" colorways that have previously released.

The rumored pair is expected to don a bronze-ish hue on the upper that's offset by black eyestays and a matching mesh inner bootie. The standout detail of this release is the "DMV" embroidery on the heel's pull tab, referencing the Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia areas and their longstanding connection to the silhouette.

Currently, this "DMV" Nike Foamposite One colorway has yet to be confirmed by the brand. Stay tuned to Complex Sneakers for new developments, including a first look, in the coming months.