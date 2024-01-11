These Nike Dunks Are Perfect for New York Knicks Fans

While the Nike Dunk was introduced as a college basketball shoe in 1985, there's an upcoming colorway that appears to reference one of the most iconic NBA franchises.

Shown here is the official product imagery of a blue and orange Dunk Low makeup that may be inspired by the New York Knicks. There isn't any official Knicks branding on the shoe, but the orange leather upper and the contrasting blue overlays are reminiscent of the franchise's team colors. The two-tone color scheme also appears on the "Nike Air" tongue tag before the look is capped off with a standard white midsole and a solid blue outsole.

In addition to this Knicks-themed colorway, Nike is also planning to reissue the classic "Ultraman" Dunk Low from the 1999 Co.jp series this year.

At the time of writing, the release of this "Knicks" Nike Dunk Low has not yet been announced by the brand. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.