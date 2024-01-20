'Brazil" Nike Dunks Are Coming Back in February

In addition to rereleasing the "Court Purple" SB Dunk next week, Nike is bringing back a popular colorway of the Dunk soon.

The Swoosh confirmed via SNKRS that the "Brazil" Dunk Low is releasing again in early February. Last released in 2020, this yellow and green pair was originally introduced in 2001 as part of the Co.JP series. There aren't details on the shoe that tie it to the South American country, but the two-tone hues bear resemblance to the Brazilian flag.

Readers will be able to cop the "Brazil" Nike Dunk Low on Feb. 1 via SNKRS for a retail price of $115. Grab a closer look at the sneaker below.

Nike Dunk Low "Brazil"

Release Date: 02/02/24

Color: Varsity Maize/White-Pine Green

Style #: CU1727-700

Price: $115