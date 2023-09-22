Nike Celebrates Latinas With New 'Familia' Collection

Just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month, Nike is releasing new running styles soon as part of this year's "Familia" collection.

Included in the 2023 Nike "Familia" offerings are a vibrant iteration of the classic Air Max 1 and the current Pegasus 40 running shoes. According to the brand, the styles pay homage to young Latinas, while the color scheme itself is inspired by carnival culture.

Eye-catching pink, orange, red, and green accents cover the entirety of the sneakers, but the standout element of the colorways are the special graphics on the tongues along with "Familia" branding stamped on the footbed.

Nike and Jordan Brand have released celebratory "Familia" colorways of its popular silhouettes in the year's part, including the Air Jordan 1, the Nike Dunk, and others.

Both "Familia" Nike Pegasus 40 and Air Max 1 colorways will be released on Sept. 27 via SNKRS and Nike.com for $130 and $140, respectively.