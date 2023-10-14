Chicago Inspires These Nike Air Max 1 & Air Force 1 Colorways

Chicago is a city that Nike has often referenced over the years in its sneaker releases. Continuing that trend is this two-shoe pack dropping soon.

Fittingly dubbed “Chicago,” Nike’s latest sneakers dedicated to the Windy City include the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Max 1 ’86. For this pack, the Swoosh tapped six notable partners in Chicago, including Leaders, Notre, RSVP, St. Alfred, SVRN, and Succezz, to tell the story of the city as well as its people.

The Air Force 1 in this set draws inspiration from the Great Chicago Fire of 1871 by using a combination of claystone and black hits that mirror the city’s old architecture.

Meanwhile, the Air Max 1 draws inspiration from Chicago’s “Second City” nickname and its reconstruction, with nods to the look of concrete, steel and glass reflections.

This Nike Air Max 1 and Air Force 1 Low “Chicago” pack will be released on Oct. 20 exclusively at the Swoosh’s NBHD accounts in Chicago and via SNKRS on Oct. 21.