There's Another 'Royal' Nike Air Max 1 Dropping Soon

Joining the volt-accented pair that LeBron James wore earlier this month, there's also an OG-styled version of the "Royal" Nike Air Max 1 on the way.

Shown here are official product images of the upcoming white and royal blue Nike Air Max 1 '86 release. This version features traditional color blocking, with a grey suede and white mesh upper paired with vibrant royal blue hits on the Swoosh and covering the suede mudguard. There are several differences from this pair as compared to the version worn by James, including a standard "Nike" tongue tag and a white Max Air-cushioned midsole.

Nike first released this "Big Bubble" Air Max 1 during last year's Air Max Day celebration on March 26. This version references designer Tinker Hatfield's original take on the shoe, as it features four circles in the air bubble instead of three. The original 1986 run was prone to cracking, which led Nike to alter the Air unit in 1987 and onward.

This "Royal" Nike Air Max 1 '86 is expected to release for Air Max Day this year, but release details have yet to be announced by the brand. Check back soon for official updates.