'Royal' Nike Air Max 1 '86 Set to Drop for Air Max Day

In addition to the release of the Air Max Dn, Nike has another special Air Max sneaker planned for this year's Air Max Day.

Ahead of yesterday's matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Washington Wizards, LeBron James walked through the pre-game tunnel in a previously unseen "Royal" Nike Air Max 1 '86. This upcoming version is a new take on the silhouette's original white and royal blue makeup, as it features volt accents behind the tongue and on the midsole. The date "3.26" also appears on the tongue tag, representing Air Max Day.

Longtime Air Max fans may remember the white, red, and volt-colored Air Max 1 that was released on March 26, 2014, which was the day that the Swoosh declared it as Air Max Day to celebrate the silhouette's original release date in 1987.

Release details for the "Royal" Nike Air Max 1 '86 have yet to be announced by the Swoosh but grab a closer look at the sneaker below.