This Nike Air Force 1 Is Exclusive to .Swoosh Members

After releasing its first IRL product in October, Nike's .Swoosh platform has another physical sneaker release on the way.

Dubbed "404," this eye-catching Nike Air Force 1 Low is inspired by the blue 404 error page that would pop up when a computer had defective hardware. A vibrant blue patent leather covers the entirety of the upper, and unlike standard versions of the shoe, this pair features a seamless design. Printed towards the heel is a message that reads "404 Error. The requested upper was not found. Try again." The shoe also comes with an inverted tag on the tongue, white shoelaces with a matching white midsole, and is capped off with an icy blue outsole.

.Swoosh members who sign up at Swoosh.Nike prior to April 19 will receive exclusive access to the "404" Air Force 1 release via SNKRS on the aforementioned date for $150. All additional members will be able to cop a pair starting on April 23. Scroll on for a closer look at the shoe below.