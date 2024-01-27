Las Vegas Inspires This Nike Air Force 1 Colorway

Nike is releasing a shiny patent leather-covered Air Force 1 inspired by one of the most lively cities in the United States.

As confirmed during the SNKRS Showcase event in October 2023, this "Laser Fuchsia" Air Force 1 Low pictured here is inspired by the city of Las Vegas. The SNKRS description also references this pair as a casino-themed sneaker, with hidden details including a pair of dice and the phrase "Read 'em and weep" embroidered on the tongue and ankle collar, respectively. The patent leather upper dons a two-tone pink and purple blocking that's offset by a white Swoosh on the sides and a matching white midsole.

Additional city-themed Air Force 1 colorways are expected to hit retailers in the coming months, including Seoul and Shanghai.

Readers will be able to cop this "Laser Fuchsia" Air Force 1 Low on Feb. 8 via SNKRS and at select retailers. The sneaker retails for $135.