New Balance Unveils Kawhi Leonard's Next Signature Shoe

Kawhi Leonard has been quietly wearing his next signature shoe on the court for quite some time, but New Balance has now officially unveiled the model dubbed the Kawhi 4.

Leading off the releases of the New Balance Kawhi 4 are the "Transcend Reality" and "Transcend the Game" colorways, pictured here. According to the Boston-based sportswear brand, the Los Angeles Clippers star forward worked closely with designers to ensure refinements were applied from his previous model to the latest silhouette.

The Kawhi 4 features a breathable mesh upper paired with synthetic overlays and a rounded heel counter for support. Sitting underneath the foot is the brand's signature Energy Arc tech and FuelCell cushioning in the midsole for responsiveness.