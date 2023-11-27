MSCHF's New Sneaker Is Inspired by Kids' Shoes

Hot on the heels of last week's Dremel x MSCHF Gobstomper unveiling comes details of another sneaker release from the Brooklyn-based creative collective.

Just moments ago, MSCHF previewed its Super Baby collection that's launching early next month. The new sneakers pictured here are fairly tame as compared to many of MSCHF's prior drops, as the silhouette takes inspiration from traditional children's shoes. The first wave of Super Baby releases comes in three colorways, including in "Oscar," that's dressed in a simple white and red color scheme. There are also colorful "Ollie" and "Olivia" iterations, with the first pair featuring yellow, green, blue, and red accents and the latter sporting reflective silver and pink hits. All three styles feature MSCHF branding on the side panels and "Super Baby" details on the heel.

Readers will be able to cop the MSCHF Super Baby sneakers starting on Dec. 5 via a draw at 2 p.m. ET at Mschf.com and on the MSCHF Sneakers app. The shoes retail for $250 each.