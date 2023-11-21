Hot on the heels of dropping its Reebok Pump Omni Zone II collab, next up for the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is a new sneaker project designed in partnership with the popular tool company Dremel.

Just moments ago, MSCHF announced the launch of its new Dremel x Gobstomper collab. As the name suggests, the Gobstomper features multiple layers throughout the entire silhouette as a nod to its Gobstopper counterpart.

Unlike previous iterations, this sneaker project comes packaged in a Dremel tool kit that includes a Dremel 4000 tool for personalization. The sneaker wears a predominantly two-tone color scheme consisting of sail and black hits, while being offset by bold royal blue accents on the tongue and outsole. MSCHF's signature logo is stamped on the heel tab and throughout the midsole.

Readers will be able to cop this Dremel x MSCHF Gobstomper collab starting on Nov. 28 at MSCHF.com and via the MSCHF Sneakers app via a 24-hour draw. The project retails for $350.