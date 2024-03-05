MSCHF Has a Construction Boot on the Way

MSCHF is once again looking to cause a stir in the footwear space with its latest creation. This time, the Brooklyn-based creative collective has put its spin on the construction boot.

Pictured here is a first look at the MSCHF construction boot that was shared by Chicago designer Don C on his Instagram Story yesterday. The silhouette is strikingly similar to Timberland's iconic "Wheat" 6-inch construction boot, but in typical MSCHF fashion, taken to an exaggerated new level. MSCHF's version of the boot flips the pattern of the outsole to the upper, applying a variation of it to the tongue, while also extending the tread up to the toe box and heel counter.

This isn't the first time MSCHF has released boots. Around this time last year, the group dropped its viral Big Red Boots, and a few months later, it collaborated with Crocs to deliver the Big Yellow Boots.

Release details for MSCHF's construction boot have yet to be announced. Check back soon for official updates in the weeks ahead.