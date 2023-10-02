Moncler and Adidas' Debut Collection Drops This Week

Adidas Originals has been dipping its toes into the luxury fashion space in recent years by teaming up with the likes of Prada and Gucci, amongst others. Adding to that list is the Three Stripes' debut collection with Moncler that's arriving this week.

This debut Moncler x Adidas collection was unveiled at London Fashion Week back in February, and according to the collaborators, this project combines the luxury fashion company's utilitarian innovations with the Three Stripes' city sportswear aesthetic. The collection features new versions of the classic Campus and the NMD that have been given a winterized makeover, including Gore-Tex bubble padding.

In addition to the sneakers, this Moncler x Adidas collection includes various puffer jackets, vests, shorts, and socks. The collaborators also confirmed that the color schemes in the pieces are inspired by traffic lights, while the prints are inspired by snow-covered slopes.

This Moncler x Adidas collection will be released on Oct. 4 via the Adidas Confirmed app and at Moncler.com. A wider release will take place on Oct. 5 at select retailers globally. Retail pricing has not yet been confirmed.